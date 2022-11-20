FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

