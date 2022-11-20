FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $81.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

