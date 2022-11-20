FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $101.54 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

