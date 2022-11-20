Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,701,376 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $820,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

