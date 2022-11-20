Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 513,666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,272,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $651,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $47.79. 30,843,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

