Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 7,368,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,959. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

