Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.92 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,915,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.