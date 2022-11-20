Franklin Resources Inc. Has $607.19 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Global Payments worth $607,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 2,112,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 445.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

