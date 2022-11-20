Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,316,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,675,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of Comcast worth $1,032,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

