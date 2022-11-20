Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Lowe’s Companies worth $707,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.93. 2,912,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

