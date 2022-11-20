Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,746,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733,774 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 92.63% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,322,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 18,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,416. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.