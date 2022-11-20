Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of SBA Communications worth $565,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $290.68. 622,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

