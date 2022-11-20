Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 172,352 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172,352 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,411,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $14.69 on Friday, reaching $530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

