Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,268,774 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,472,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,268,774 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Southern worth $1,174,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

