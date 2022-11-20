Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00027215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.59 million and $2.31 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

