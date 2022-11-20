Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $4.49 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00027099 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.77 million and $2.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

