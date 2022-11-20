Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

FCX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 9,136,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,401,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

