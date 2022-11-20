Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $346,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

