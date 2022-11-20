FY2022 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Reduced by Analyst

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

ContraFect Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect



ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

