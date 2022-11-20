FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Raised by Raymond James

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of TCN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

