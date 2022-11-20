G999 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,277.14 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, G999 has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15,277.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

