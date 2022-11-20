G999 (G999) Price Down 18.3% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $16,871.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00074452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022152 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000265 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.