G999 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $19,269.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023089 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

