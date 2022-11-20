Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

