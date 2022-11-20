Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00015908 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.24 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.65020442 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,570,497.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

