General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 2.9 %

General Motors stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

