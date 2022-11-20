Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.12.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
