Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Gentex worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.