Glantus’ (GLAN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Glantus Price Performance
LON GLAN opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.
Insider Activity at Glantus
In other Glantus news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($26,439.48).
Glantus Company Profile
Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.
Featured Stories
