Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2884 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

GTMEY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Globe Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

