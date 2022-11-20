GMX (GMX) Price Tops $43.66 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $348.91 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $43.66 or 0.00263449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

