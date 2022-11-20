Golden Goose Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,355.38 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $33,165.82 and approximately $1,355.38 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.24 or 0.08143225 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00554668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.47 or 0.28891736 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.