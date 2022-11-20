Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSST remained flat at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,137. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

