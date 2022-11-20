Grin Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $570,052.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,238.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00386129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00800959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00652013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

