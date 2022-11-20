GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $38.61 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. GYEN has a market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $22,283.55 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

