Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,711,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

