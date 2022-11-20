Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Hedera has a total market cap of $922.87 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00076423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023000 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04933417 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,198,812.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

