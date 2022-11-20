HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($86.60) to €58.00 ($59.79) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

HelloFresh Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $26.84 during trading on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

