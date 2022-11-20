HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.24 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $17.24 billion and $4.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.