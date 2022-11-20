Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 5.60 price target on the stock.
Home Consortium Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Consortium (HMCLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Consortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Consortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.