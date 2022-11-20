Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0656 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $172,514.99 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.37 or 0.08147246 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00555801 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.36 or 0.28950783 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.