Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.76% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $139,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.