H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.22 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.41.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.