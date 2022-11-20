Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 5.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

