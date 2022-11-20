Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 27,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 357,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 761,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 384,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

