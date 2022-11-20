IndiGG Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $131,179.62 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

