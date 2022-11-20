Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $63,380.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grocery Outlet

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.