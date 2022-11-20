Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $117,359.88 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $117,359.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
