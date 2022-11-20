Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 20,206,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,147,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $115.30.

