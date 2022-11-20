Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 309,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,643. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

